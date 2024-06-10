Exclusive: Pandya Store fame Akshay Kharodia to play the male lead in Colors’ Suhaagan post the leap

Colors’ show Suhaagan will see a generation leap happening post which the new cast will come in. Suhaagan stars Garima Kishnani, Sakshi Sharma and Raghav Thakur in the lead. The show chronicles the story of two sisters, Bindya and Payal. Bindya gets married to Krishna, who betrays her love and tries to kill her. Now Bindya is back to take revenge. Now, the show is all set for a generation leap post which the story will move to the next generation. The show will see Pragati Chourasiya and Dhwani Gori playing the leads in the leap phase of the story plot. The leap will take place on 18 June, as per the promo that has been released. We at IWMBuzz.com now give you more on the cast. We have heard that Pandya Store fame Akshay Kharodia is all set to enter the show as the new male lead.

Yes, Akshay Kharodia, popularly known as Dev Pandya, won a lot of fan following and appreciation for his role in the Star Plus show Pandya Store. We hear that he has been roped in as the new male lead in Suhaagan post the leap.

As per a reliable source, “Akshay will play a very disciplined person, who has come from abroad.”

