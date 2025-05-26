Exclusive: Paras Kalnawat to lead the post-leap phase in Colors’ Parineetii?

Television’s favourite young actor, Paras Kalnawat, is likely to bag yet another big role in association with Balaji Telefilms, after his endearing stint in Kundali Bhagya. Yes, Paras, we hear, is presently in advanced talks to play the lead role in the long-running show Parineetii. As we know, Parineetii, produced by Balaji Telefilms for Colors, has had a long and fruitful journey with the tale of once-besties Pari and Neeti, and their entangled love for Rajeev touching the emotional chords of audiences. Actors Anchal Sahu, Tanvi Dogra and Ankur Verma play the leads in the show presently.

Now, as we know, Parineetii is headed for a generation leap of 20 years, post which the show’s plot will bring in freshness with a new cast. As per reports in the media, Anchal Sahu has been retained in the show to play the younger version of the lead.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear from our well-placed sources that actor Paras Kalnawat is presently in advanced talks for the prized role of the male lead in Parineetii post the leap.

As per a reliable source, “Paras has the brightest possibility of bagging the role, especially as he fits into the character well.”

As we know, Paras Kalnawat who was initially loved by TV viewers for his role of Samar Shah in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, went on to play the new generation lead in Kundali Bhagya. This will be his second consecutive association with Balaji Telefilms if all falls in place.

We buzzed Paras but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Do you want it to happen? Fans of Paras can answer this question!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.