Exclusive: Post Mann Atisundar, Manan Joshi to be the new man in Lakshmi’s life in Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar

Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar, the Colors TV show produced by Suzana Ghai’s banner, Panorama Entertainment, will see a new beginning for the protagonist, Lakshmi (Sanika Amit), after shocking circumstances create a separation between Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) and Lakshmi. The show will see a new entry in popular actor Manan Joshi at this crucial juncture.

Yes, Manan has earlier worked with Suzana Ghai and was the main lead in the popular show on Dangal TV, Mann Atisundar, where he played the role of Divyam. He exited the show when it took a generation leap. Viewers appreciated his pairing with Tanishq Seth.

As per a reliable source, “Manan Joshi will be the new man in Lakshmi’s life in her new beginnings. He will be a huge support to her and will aid in Lakshmi maintaining her strong presence in her new life.”

We buzzed Manan but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson, but did not get a response till we filed the story.

As per the storyline now, Kartik and Lakshmi had a huge misunderstanding where Kartik blamed Lakshmi for killing Jia’s unborn child. However, Lakshmi tried her best to prove to Kartik that Jia was never pregnant. Amidst this, Kartik met with an accident, and Lakshmi felt that Kartik did not want her in his life.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.