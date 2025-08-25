Exclusive: Priti Harne to feature in Sony Entertainment Television’s CID 2

Actress Priti Harne, who was seen in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, as the close friend of the protagonist Tejaswini (Vaibhavi Hankare), will soon make an appearance in Sony Entertainment Television’s CID 2. The show is produced by Banijay Asia. Like every actor who has grown up watching and admiring the cult show CID, Priti also carried this aspiration of being a part of this popular show someday.

And now, her dream comes true, as she will be seen in one of the upcoming episodic stories, which will have the premise of the classical dance of Bharatanatyam.

As per a reliable source, “Priti will be a student learning Bharatanatyam from the teacher. The tale will be of the sudden killing of the teacher which will lead to an investigation. Priti’s character will turn out to be one of the main suspects in the case.”

Priti was also seen in Star Plus’ show Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha. She has also featured in shows Yeh Hai Chahatein, Harphool Mohini etc.

