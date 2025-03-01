Exclusive: Pyumori Mehta joins the cast of Sony TV and Balaji Telefilms’ Bahaarein

Actress Pyumori Mehta who was last seen in the role of Harleen in Zee TV and Balaji Telefilms’ Kumkum Bhagya will again join the Balaji family with their new show for Sony TV. Tentatively titled Bahaarein, the show will be a mature love tale set up in the backdrop of a community. As we know, popular actors Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi will play the leads in the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier reported exclusively about actors Divyangana Jain, Rishi Deshmukh, Yash Pandit, Rohit Choudhary, Mansi Srivastava, Arushi Handa, Avirath Parekh being part of the show. If you have missed reading the stories, you can check them here.

We now hear of Pyumori Mehta being cast in the show for a major role. Pyumori is known for her portrayals in shows Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Uttaran, Naagin 2, Kundali Bhagya, Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang etc.

We buzzed Pyumori but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

