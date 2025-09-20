Exclusive: Pyumori Mehta to enter Sony SAB’s Itti Si Khushi

Actress Pyumori Mehta, who played the role Padma Iyer, mother of Shivangi Joshi in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, will be back in a new avatar. She will be seen playing a vital role in Sony SAB‘s show Itti Si Khushi, produced by Rose Audio Visuals.

Yes, you heard it right!! The upcoming episode on the show will bring huge twists wherein the real identity of Virat (Rajat Verma) will come to the fore. It will be revealed that Virat is actually a rich guy, with a posh bungalow and a family. As we know, Chidiya has unearthed the name of Urvashi from Virat’s phone, ad wonders about him being linked with another woman other than her sister, Anvita (Sumbul Touqeer Khan).

Pyumori will play the role of Urvashi, who will be Virat’s mother. In fact, Virat will be known in his circle with a different name. The fact that Virat will be living a dual life will come to the fore, which will shock audiences. It will be interesting to see how Anvita reacts when she will get to know of this shocking truth.

When contacted, Pyumori confirmed her entry in the show, saying, “Yes, I am entering Itti Si Khushi as the male lead’s mother.”

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story. She was earlier seen in Kumkum Bhagya, Nath – Zevar Ya Zanjeer, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang etc.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.