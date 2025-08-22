Exclusive: Rabb Se Hai Dua fame Tanish Mahendru to enter Star Plus’ Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Tanish Mahendru, who is known for his role of Sufiyan Siddiqui in Rabb Se Hai Dua, will soon enter Star Plus and Balaji Telefilms’ Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Yes, he will play the role of Ranvijay, who is the secretive lover of Pari (Shagun Sharma). As we know, Pari is now married to Ajay, but Ranvijay has shown an inclination to reconnect with her. Pari, too, is shown to be secretly meeting him.

The show will see a replacement with the actor playing Ranvijay. The character of Ranvijay will now be played by Tanish Mahendru. Ranvijay will come in as the main negative character now. He will be seen taking advantage of the fact that Pari still loves him.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which launched recently, has captivated audiences to get back to the show, get involved in the life and problems of Tulsi all over again. The new generation’s drama has also engaged viewers a lot.

We buzzed Tanish but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is a classic TV serial that first aired in 2000, and after 25 years, it marked its return on 29 July 2025, continuing the story. However, the comeback will be a limited-episode show. The producer Ekta shared that the show returns just to revive the nostalgia and not as another show. The show has Smriti Irani, Aman Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, reprising their roles. Rohit Suchanti, Tanisha Mehta, Shagun Sharma and Aman Gandhi play the new generation leads.

