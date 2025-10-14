Exclusive: Rahul Tomar to enter Colors TV’s Dhaakad Beera

Actor Rahul Tomar, who has featured in shows Durga aur Charu, Humari Wali Good News, etc, will soon join the cast of Colors TV‘s show Dhaakad Beera, produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik’s Inspire Films. He will enter the show in the role of Kishore, who will be an interesting addition to the storyline.

The show recently took a generation leap post which actors Gaurav S Bajaj and Nikki Sharma took over the lead characters of the siblings, Samrat and Kishmish. Neha Rana plays the role of Karishma, who is Samrat’s wife.

The recent track showed how Samrat was forced to marry Karishma in order to save her. Karishma and Samrat were at loggerheads, but Karishma had a change of heart towards Samrat when he saved her from Karan.

We now hear of Rahul Tomar playing a key role in the show. He will play the role of a gharjamai, is what we know.

We buzzed Rahul, but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson, but did not get a response till we filed the story.

Dhaakad Beera tells the story of Samrat, who, after promising his dying mother, becomes the fierce protector of his younger sister, Kishmish, against a regressive society in their village. The story involves a 12-year leap, where Samrat, now a hardened man, must navigate adulthood while Kishmish becomes a fashion influencer. When Kishmish is kidnapped, Samrat must sacrifice his own love to save her by agreeing to marry Karishma, who secretly loves him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.