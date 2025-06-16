Exclusive: Roadies Double Cross Winner Kushal Tanwar Reacts On Trolls, His Bond With Elvish, And More

Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, made it to the headlines after his Roadies Double Cross (20th season) victory on 1 June 2025. However, though he won the show, the Roadies winner became the victim of trolls. He has now opened up about the same and also shared insights from his personal and professional life in an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz.

1) What was your reaction when you won the title?

Firstly I couldn’t believe I had become the winner of MTV Roadies Double Cross as everyone dreamed about this in childhood, which is true and being a part of the show and winning it, there is no better feeling than this.

2) Did you ever imagined to get the power to change your gang leader at the end moment, and you will get to double cross like this?

I never thought that I would return as a wild card, so how would I think about a double cross? But, honestly, didn’t think that I would get this opportunity to choose a gang leader, but obviously, if I get a chance to, I will choose Elvish without a doubt.

3) What do you want to say to them trolling you for choosing Elvish’s gang?

I know whom I have to go to and share a bond with, and those who don’t know what I can say to them, but those people who know, they have seen it on screen. Also, the person who has brought me on the journey will end my journey with the same person.

4) How much did Elvish Yadav support you in your journey despite being in another gang?

He has supported me throughout the season whether I need the support or not. Even off-screen, he was with me like a brother. I had a great bond with and the way he moves, keeping everyone together is the best thing.

5) Usually, after winning, people choose to go to Splitsvilla and other reality shows – what are your plans?

In my case, it’s like I will do any show I get first, no matter what it is, as Ranvijay Sinha advised him to go with the flow and not to think that this show is small or big but just work.

Check out the full interview below to know more details.