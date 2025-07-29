Exclusive: Rohin Joshi joins the cast of Zee TV’s Ganga Mai Ki Betiyaan

Actor Rohin Joshi who has featured in projects Duranga, Adhura etc, has been roped in as a part of the vital cast of Zee TV’s upcoming show Ganga Mai Ki Betiyaan, produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Entertainment. As we know, the promo of the show has been on air for some time now. The show shows the resolute journey of a mother to bring up her three daughters. The show has Sheezan Khan and Amandeep Sidhu playing the leads.

IWMBuzz.com has been at the helm, writing exclusively about the major cast to get on board the show. We broke the news of Sheezan Khan, Shubhangi Latkar, Amandeep Sidhu, Srishti Jain, Vaishnavi Prajapati, Indira Krishna, Shraddha Jaiswal playing vital roles in the show.

Shubhangi Latkar will play the titular role of Ganga Maa while actors Amandeep Sidhu, Srishti Jain and Vaishnavi Prajapati play the leads.

We now hear of Rohin Joshi playing the love interest of the eldest daughter, to be played by Srishti Jain.

