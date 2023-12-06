Exclusive: Sangeeta Odwani joins the cast of Sony TV’s Shrimad Ramayan

Actress Sangeeta Odwani who has featured in TV show Devi Adi Parashakti, and has been seen in OTT projects Vintage Boys, Shubh Mangal Mei Dangal, Hasratein etc will soon join the cast of Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions’ show on Sony TV titled Shrimad Ramayan.

Swastik Productions presently has Vanshaj, Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav and Chand Jalne Laga working wonders on the television charts. The production house is popular for working out mythological ventures and is known for its past TV projects, Karamphal Data Shani, Mahabharat, Tantra, Chandragupta Maurya, Suryaputra Karn, RadhaKrishn etc.

Shrimad Ramayan will be yet another feather in the production house’s cap with respect to mythological shows. As per media reports, Nikitin Dheer has been roped in to play the role of Raavan in the Sony TV show. Aarav Chowdharry will play King Dashrath, while Shilpa Saklani has been roped in to play the role of Rani Kaikeyi. Nirbhay Wadhwa will play the role of Hanuman in Shrimad Ramayan. Sujay Reu and Prachi Bansal will play Ram and Sita.

We at IWMBuzz.com have written about actors Basant Bhatt, Neetu Pandey, Vaidehi Nair, Nishkarsh Dixit, MohammedSaud Masuri, Geeta Khanna playing important roles in the show.

We now hear of Sangeeta being roped in to play a crucial role.

As per a reliable source, “Sangeeta will play the role of Mandodari.”

We buzzed the actress but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.