Exclusive: Shishir Sharma to feature in Sony TV’s Shrimad Ramayan

Actor Shishir Sharma who is known to play antagonistic roles on TV will soon enter the Sony TV show, Shrimad Ramayan. Produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, the show has seen its big launch. The new mythological presentation seems to be a winner all the way, with a powerful cast and exemplary storytelling.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm, writing at length about the cast who is to come on board the show. We have written about Basant Bhatt, Neetu Pandey, Vaidehi Nair, Nishkarsh Dixit, MohammedSaud Masuri, Geeta Khanna, Sangeeta Odwani, Surendra Pal, Jiten Lalwani, Garima Jain, Sheersha Tiwari, Siddhi Sharma playing important roles in the show.

We now hear of Shishir Sharma playing Lord Shani Dev in Shrimad Ramayan.

Shishir has been part of successful TV shows Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Chandragupt Maurya, RadhaKrishn, Mere Sai – Shraddha aur Saburi etc.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Shrimad Ramayan will be yet another feather in the production house, Swastik Productions’ cap with respect to mythological shows. As per media reports, Nikitin Dheer has been roped in to play the role of Raavan in the Sony TV show. Aarav Chowdharry will play King Dashrath, while Shilpa Saklani has been roped in to play the role of Rani Kaikeyi. Nirbhay Wadhwa will play the role of Hanuman in Shrimad Ramayan. Sujay Reu and Prachi Bansal will play Ram and Sita.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.