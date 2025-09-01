Exclusive: Shriya Nigam to play the other Parvati in Dangal TV’s Paro Sang Dev

Newbie Shriya Nigam will be seen making her television debut with Dangal TV‘s upcoming show Paro Sang Dev. As we know, Paro Sang Dev, produced by Nandita Mehra and Bhairavi Raichura’s 24 Frames, is about two brides getting swapped from their appropriate places owing to situations.

Paro Sang Dev will see Jahnavi Soni and Arjun Verma playing the lead roles. The show’s promo has captivated viewers with its intriguing concept, wherein the protagonist, Arjun, is shown wearing his groom’s attire, along with his bride, Parvati. However, when they wait for their train to arrive, we see the bride getting up and moving away, only to be replaced by another girl, also named Parvati, who is also in her bridal attire. The show will be the journey of Parvati, who is a mismatch in Dev’s life, but is forced by circumstances to be his wife.

We hear that Shriya will play the role of the other Parvati, the girl who will actually get married to Dev, the protagonist. As we know, she will move out of the scenario, and Jahnavi will take the place of Parvati in Dev’s life.

As for Shriya, she has appeared in a few commercials, and this will be her first full-fledged work as an actor.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already reported exclusively about actors Dipti Kashyap, Dipti Thapar, Sapna Madaan, Ashish Kaul joining the cast in vital roles.

