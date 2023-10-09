Exclusive: Sneha Tomar bags DD-National's show Kashi Vishvanath

Actress Sneha Tomar who has featured in TV shows Sasural Simar Ka 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Sherdil Shergill and is presently seen in Shemaroo TV’s show Tulsi Dham Ke Laddoo Gopal, has bagged a mythological show on TV. She will be part of the cast of Kashi Vishvanath, that will be offered by Kamalashree Films Pvt Ltd. The show has gone on floor and will launch soon on DD National. The Producers are Raanjit Kawale and Dilip Sonkar. Kaashi Vishvanath has been cast by Devtosh Mukherjee. The series is directed by Sharad Pandey.

In this TV serial, Gagan Malik, Vindhya Tiwari, Zalak Desai, Deepak Dutt Sharma, Ranjit Kawale, Kunal Singh Rajput, Ramesh Goyal, Nirbhay Wadhwa, Ashtabhuja Mishra, Om Shankar Pandey, Many famous TV stars like Shiv Yadav, Riya Soni, Bravani Parashar, Arun Bakshi, Mukul Nag, Aman Maheshwari, Swarnim Neema, Sakshi Parihar, Raja Kapse, Sunil Nagar etc. will be seen.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about actor Sunil Nagar being roped in to play the role of Lord Brahma in Kaashi Vishvanath. We also wrote about Nidhi Gangta playing the role of Goddess Saraswati in the mytho show. We also wrote about Shubham Patil, Sakshi Parihar, Anu Thapa joining the cast of the show.

We now hear of Sneha Tomar being roped in to play the role of Devi Sanchi, who is Lord Indra’s wife.

