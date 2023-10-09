Television | News

Exclusive: Sneha Tomar bags DD-National's show Kashi Vishvanath

Sneha Tomar who is presently seen in Shemaroo TV show Tulsi Dham Ke Laddoo Gopal, will be part of the cast of DD National's new mythological show, Kashi Vishvanath.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 Oct,2023 14:55:54
Actress Sneha Tomar who has featured in TV shows Sasural Simar Ka 2, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Sherdil Shergill and is presently seen in Shemaroo TV’s show Tulsi Dham Ke Laddoo Gopal, has bagged a mythological show on TV. She will be part of the cast of Kashi Vishvanath, that will be offered by Kamalashree Films Pvt Ltd. The show has gone on floor and will launch soon on DD National. The Producers are Raanjit Kawale and Dilip Sonkar. Kaashi Vishvanath has been cast by Devtosh Mukherjee. The series is directed by Sharad Pandey.

In this TV serial, Gagan Malik, Vindhya Tiwari, Zalak Desai, Deepak Dutt Sharma, Ranjit Kawale, Kunal Singh Rajput, Ramesh Goyal, Nirbhay Wadhwa, Ashtabhuja Mishra, Om Shankar Pandey, Many famous TV stars like Shiv Yadav, Riya Soni, Bravani Parashar, Arun Bakshi, Mukul Nag, Aman Maheshwari, Swarnim Neema, Sakshi Parihar, Raja Kapse, Sunil Nagar etc. will be seen.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about actor Sunil Nagar being roped in to play the role of Lord Brahma in Kaashi Vishvanath. We also wrote about Nidhi Gangta playing the role of Goddess Saraswati in the mytho show. We also wrote about Shubham Patil, Sakshi Parihar, Anu Thapa joining the cast of the show.

We now hear of Sneha Tomar being roped in to play the role of Devi Sanchi, who is Lord Indra’s wife.

We buzzed the actress but did not get through to her.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

