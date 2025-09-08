Exclusive: Star Plus’ Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad to end on 22 September

Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad, the Star Plus show produced by Prosenjit Chatterjee’s banner NIDEAS Creations and Productions, is the next in line to go off air!! Star Plus recently ended the run of Tu Dhadkan Main Dil, produced by Swastik Productions. This show happened to be Prosenjit’s first show as a Producer in Hindi TV. Now, we at IWMBuzz.com hear exclusively that the show featuring Abrar Qazi and Alefiya Tayebali is all set to end soon.

As we know, the launch of SVF Productions’ new show Sampoorna from tonight, that is 8 September, has already resulted in the show timings of Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad being affected. From tonight, Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad will air at the 6.30 PM slot.

However, the production house has also been informed that the show is going off air soon.

As per a reliable source, “Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad will air its last episode on 22 September. The actors and the team have already been notified of the same.”

Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad promised to offer a variety in storytelling. The show looked different and appealing too, but the ratings did not favour the interesting concept. The show has Abrar Qazi and Alefiya Tayebali as leads. The chemistry between the lead pair also received good traction, but the connection with the audience did not see a TRP rise.

We buzzed the Producer and the channel spokesperson, but did not get a response till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.