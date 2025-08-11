Exclusive: Star Plus’ Tu Dhadkan Main Dil to go off air?

Tu Dhadkan Main Dil, which premiered amid a huge promotional backing on Star Plus on 23 June 2025, is apparently on the verge of seeing a premature closure. The show, produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, revolves around a young girl named Dil, who possesses rich singing talent. However, a tragedy leads her on a difficult journey to find her estranged father, who is portrayed as the true melody of her life. The show focuses on the emotional bond between the girl and her parents. The show, which started amid huge promise, could not meet the expectations that the concept promised to deliver. The ratings of the show failed to cross the morale-boosting 1.0 TVR, which was bothersome.

The news that IMMBuzz.com has heard exclusively is that the channel has decided to apparently close down the show owing to its low performance rate.

As per a reliable source, “The team associated with the show has been notified of the same. However, a final closure date for the show has yet to be arrived at. But it looks as though the show is heading to its closure. It is likely to be the next big show to shut shop on Star Plus.”

Tu Dhadkan Main Dil brought back Sourabh Raaj Jain as the lead. Aaradhya Patel played the main character of Dil. Swati Sharma, Kavita Ghai and a whole lot of known actors were seen in the show. Recently, we at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about the replacement of Ashmita Jaggi (Natasha) with Khushi Misra coming in.

We buzzed Sourabh Raaj Jain and the Producer for a comment, but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

The show happens to be the second Hindi adaptation of the famous Bengali show, Potol Kumar Gaanwala. The first Hindi adaptation of the show, titled Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, was bankrolled on Star Plus, produced by Nilanjana Puryakasstha and Gul Khan, and was a runaway success for the channel. Perhaps this success story’s strong impact was reason enough for the new concept not to be accepted again on the small screen.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.