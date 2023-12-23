Exclusive: Sukirti Kandpal, the chosen one opposite Anuj in Anupamaa?

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa’s (Rupali Ganguly) separation, followed by Anupamaa going to the USA. Life has come to a standstill for Anupamaa in the USA as she is robbed and is left on the streets with no job, money or shelter. Anuj is also seen doing his business in the USA. Reports are rife of there being a new girl in Anuj’s life. Media reports suggested that actors Ayesha Singh of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sana Makbul Khan of Rangoon fame and Sukirti Kandpal of Dill Mill Gayye fame had been approached for the role.

IWMBuzz.com has heard exclusively that it is Sukirti Kandpal who might be making her comeback to TV with Anupamaa.

Yes, you heard it right!! Sukirti who was last seen on TV in Story 9 Months Ki and Swaraj, is likely to get signed for the prized role.

As per a reliable source, “Sukriti looks to be the surprise entry in Anuj’s life post the five-year leap in Anupamaa. She will have an interesting role.”

Sukirti is known for her prolific acting in shows Dill Mill Gayye, Tashan-E-Ishq, Agle Jaman Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Dilli Wali Thakur Girls etc.

The equations in Anupamaa have gone for a toss. Vanraj has cut off all ties with Anupamaa and the Kapadia family. Vanraj is very possessive of his grandson born to Samar and Dimple. He has given a hostel life to Kavya’s kid, but has Kavya at home. As for Anuj, he has settled in the USA after his separation from Anupamaa.

We buzzed Sukriti but did not get through.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Recently, we at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about senior actor Rituraj K Singh entering Anupamaa as the restauranteur in the USA who will help Anupamaa find her path again.

