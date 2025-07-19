Exclusive: Tushar Dhembla steps in as Kairi’s Majnu in Sony SAB’s Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil

Actor Tushar Dhembla is all set to enter Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media’s ongoing show Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil. Yes, curiosity has gripped the audience with the new promo of the show highlighting problems in the lives of both Yug (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Kairi (Ashi Singh). The promo suggests that the Sinha as well as the Sharma siblings will get to know that they are not the real siblings in the family they live in. This will create a huge platform for misunderstanding to creep in, complicating the lives of Yug and Kairi.

At this juncture, there will be an important entry in the show. Actor Tushar Dhembla will enter as Majnu and will reciprocate the feelings of love that Kairi has towards him.

Yes, the loyal viewers of the show know by now that Yug Sinha is the real Majnu, and that Kairi was talking to him on the phone and also missed a chance to see him face to face at the cafe.

As a new development, Tushar’s character will come in front of Kairi, introducing himself as Majnu. Now, the plot will thicken with this mysterious person’s entry, who will fake his identity before Kairi.

It will be interesting to see and dwell more on his intentions behind faking to be Majnu.

Tushar is known for his power-packed portrayal in Teri Meri Doriyaann, and looking at the role and the story plot, we can confidently say that he will play an important layered character here in Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil.

