Exclusive: Tushar Kawale to play the second lead in Dangal TV’s Jhallee

Actor Tushar Kawale, who has featured in shows Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai, Molkki, Tulsi Hamari Badi Sayani etc, will now enter the Dangal TV show Jhallee. The show is produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, makers of hit shows Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Teri Meri Doriyaan etc.

As we know, Jhallee has Pratham Kunwar playing the lead. Apeksha Malviya and Isha Kaloya play the female leads in the show. The story is set in Punjab and revolves around a pure-hearted, cognitively impaired young woman named Noor, who is mocked as “Jhallee”. The plot explores themes of friendship, betrayal, and a woman’s fight for her rightful place in her marriage and life. The show’s central conflict begins years after Noor sustains a cognitive injury while saving her childhood best friend, Amrit. In a desperate attempt to save her own failing marriage, Amrit convinces Noor to marry her husband, Nirvair, believing Noor’s disability makes her a harmless pawn.

Now, we hear about Tushar Kawale entering the show as the second lead. He has started his shoot, with his entry happening soon.

As per a reliable source, “He will play the role of Romeo, which will be colourful. It will be an interesting role, and his entry will spice up the proceedings. He will play the second lead on the show.”

We buzzed Tushar, but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.