Exclusive: Vasudha gets a new time slot of 9.30 PM; Chhoriyan Chali Gaon pushed to 10 PM

Zee TV‘s Vasudha, produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, has been raking high TRPs, hitting the big 1.5 TVR for the last few weeks. The show was being aired at the 10 PM slot. However, the launch of the reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon brought in huge programming changes in the channel with a shift in timing for Vasudha, Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah and Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile.

Vasudha’s ratings at the changed time slot of 10.30 PM dropped considerably, taking the show’s TVR to 1.2 when it was giving 1.5 at 10 PM. Also, the reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon did not hit a big opening rating, with it getting an average of 1.0 TVR.

As per a reliable source, “There was a severe backlash coming from Vasudha fans, as the show did not air at exactly 10.30 PM, which angered fans. Many viewers did not even know that Vasudha aired last week, which resulted in the big drop.”

We hear that the channel will adhere to the public demand and make a few changes.

Now, the latest that we hear at IWMBuzz.com is that Vasudha will get a new time slot of 9.30 PM from 18 August. This will further push the time slot of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon to 10 PM from its 9.30 PM slot.

We hear that the channel and makers have come to the consensus that Vasudha will get better traction at 9.30 PM rather than the late 10.30 PM as it is predominantly a family show.

We buzzed Producer Arvind Babbal and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

