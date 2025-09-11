Exclusive: Vishavpreet Kaur joins the cast of Zee TV’s Jagadathri

Actress Vishavpreet Kaur, who was last seen in Sony Entertainment Television’s Jubilee Talkies, will make a comeback to television after a year’s hiatus!! She has joined the cast of the upcoming Zee TV show, Jagadathri.

Yes, Jagadathri’s teaser is out now. And as per it, the show hints at a unique blend of divinity and valour in modern times, and the journey of conquering the bad with goodness.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about Farman Haider, last seen in Pocket Mein Aasmaan, and Sonakshi Batra, last seen in Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha, playing the leads in the project. If you have missed reading our story, you can check it here.

Now, we hear of Vishavpreet Kaur joining the cast in an integral role. She has been part of many successful shows in prolific roles that include Ek Veer Ki Ardaas: Veera, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Jubilee Talkies, etc.

We buzzed the actress but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson, but did not get a response till we filed the story.

Zee TV will soon launch the fiction show Ganga Mai Ki Betiyaan, produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Entertainment. The channel has Lakshmi Niwas lined up for lauch, which is produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions.

