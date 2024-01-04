Exclusive: Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Jeevansh Chadha joins the cast of Colors’ Mera Balam Thanedaar

Actor Jeevansh Chadha who is known for his prolific display of varied shades in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein, will soon be seen on television again. He will be part of the stellar cast of the Colors show Mera Balam Thanedaar. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, this show will focus on the concept of under-age marriage. Shagun Pandey as Veer and Shruti Choudhary as Bulbul will be the leads on the show.

The story of ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’ takes place in the colorful land of Rajasthan and follows the journey of two individuals, Bulbul (played by Shruti Choudhary) and Veer (played by Shagun Pandey), who are very different from each other. Bulbul believes that a small lie spoken for the benefit of others is acceptable, while Veer, an esteemed IPS Officer, believes that any form of deceit is a serious crime. Bulbul’s parents have lied to her about her age, and Veer, who is a vocal advocate against underage marriages, unknowingly marries Bulbul. As their story evolves, it will be fascinating to see how they overcome their differences and come together despite the odds.

We at IWMBuzz.com had written exclusively about actors Sandeep Aurora and Hemant Choudhary being part of the cast.

We now hear of Jeevansh playing the parallel lead’s role in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Jeevansh will play an interesting character, which will have its own love track too.”

We buzzed Jeevansh but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.