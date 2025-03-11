Exclusive: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Pankaj Bhatia joins the cast of Balaji Telefilms’ Sony TV show

Actor Pankaj Bhatia who was last seen in Sony TV’s Pukaar – Dil Se Dil Tak, has joined the cast of Balaji Telefilms’ upcoming show on Sony TV. The show which was earlier titled Bahaarein, is in the process of being titled ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Phir Se’ and talks for the same are happening at the moment. The show, as we know, has Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi as leads. We had written about the promo of the show being shot recently. There were video leaks from the promo shoot that made it online, which revealed the first look of Harshad and Shivangi in the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier reported exclusively about actors Divyangana Jain, Rishi Deshmukh, Yash Pandit, Rohit Choudhary, Arushi Handa, Avirath Parekh, Jyoti Neggii being part of the show. If you have missed reading the stories, you can check them here.

Exclusive: Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi NOT part of Balaji Telefilms’ Sony TV show; Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi likely to play leads

We now hear of Pankaj Bhatia joining the cast of the show. Pankaj who was part of the cast of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, with Balaji Telefilms, will play a vital role. He was recently seen in Saavi Ki Savaari on Colors too.

We buzzed Pankaj but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.