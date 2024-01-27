Exclusive: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Ayush Viz bags Mrinal Jha’s new show for Dangal

Actor Ayush Viz who is known for his portrayal of Mohit in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon be part of the upcoming Dangal show. He has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Producer duo Mrinal Jha and Abhigyan Jha’s banner MAJ Productions’ show for Dangal. The show is tentatively titled Janani.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote about young actor Nitin Guleria being roped in to play the male lead on the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check it out here.

Exclusive: Your Honor fame Nitin Guleria to play the male lead in Mrinal Jha’s new show for Dangal

Reports in the media state that Prapti Shukla will play the female lead in the show. The show will also have popular face Mouli Ganguly playing a pivotal role.

We now hear of Ayush Viz being roped in to play a pivotal role.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Mrinal Jha has written for popular TV shows such as Kaahin Kissii Roz, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Maayka, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Na Kijo, Qubool Hai, Divya Drishti, Naagin, Ishqbaaaz, Nazar, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, Pisachini, Tara from Satara, Sanjog Se Bani Sangini and many more!. She has been a prolific writer, known for her romantic concepts and thrillers. As a Producer, she has worked on the OTT projects Qubool Hai 2.0 starring Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti, and the musical masterpiece, The Socho Project.

