Exclusive: Zee TV’s Jamai No. 1 to end on 31 August

Zee TV‘s Jamai No. 1, produced by Prateek Sharma’s Studio LSD, is the next show to end!! It has Abhishek Malik and Simaran Kaur playing the leads with Papia Sengupta in a vital role. Yes, the show, which saw constant changes in time slot, was recently shifted to an early-evening slot. The show showed signs of picking up and did increase its ratings too, with constant induction of good drama. However, the channel’s decision to alter the slots of all its working-fiction shows in order to make space for the reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon has resulted in a major setback, where their well-received shows have seen a considerable drop in their ratings.

Well, now, Jamai No. 1 faces the pressure as it has been axed. We at IWMBuzz.com have this exclusive news that Jamai No. 1 has been given a shoutout to end its tenure. The show will tentatively air its last episode on 31 August, with it making space for yet another reality talk show, Kahani Har Ghar Ki, from 1 September. The show will be hosted by the popular actress Juhi Parmar.

As per a reliable source, “The team of Jamai No. 1 has been notified of the show’s closure. They will wrap up the shoot in a week.”

We buzzed Producer Prateek Sharma and the channel spokesperson, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

