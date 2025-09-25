Fans Upset With Ekta Kapoor As New Naagin Promo Fails To Impress: “Promo Is Not Looking Good…”

Colors TV’s upcoming show Naagin 7 is once again in the news as the latest promo of the show has been released. However, the new promo has left fans disappointed who had been waiting for the show’s arrival for months. Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural Naagin franchise has a loyal fan base, but the latest promo did not do justice to fans who were eagerly waiting, as it failed to impress viewers.

The latest promo of Naagin 7 is the same teaser released a month ago, which shows a glimpse of a jungle where a snake appears, introducing Colors TV and Naagin 7’s arrival. There were no actors or anything surrounding the storyline. However, Naagin fans were eagerly awaiting a surprise proper promo of the upcoming season, but it all turned into disappointment.

Expressing their opinions and calling out the makers for not doing justice to the fans who have been waiting for so long. Viewers penned their sarcastic opinions in the comments.

A user said, ” 1 month ho Gaya usko chale huve, kab tk pahuchegi.”

The second told, “Abhi bhi no face reveal naagin pata he aarahi eitni bar bologe aab too face dikate.”

The third commented, “Promo is not looking good lagta hai ke jasse fake ho please agar itna wait karvaya hai toh promo tho acha banate.”

The fourth said, “Is this some national geographic show teaser”

The fifth looked upset with Ekta Kapoor and said, “Not so impressed @ektarkapoor itna wait karny k bad bhi yehi Mila hai.”

Ekta Kapoor is all set to bring back one of her favorite shows, Naagin, with its seventh season. The show is likely to premiere on November 1, while details about the storyline and cast are yet to be revealed.