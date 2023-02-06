Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils 31st Anniversary issue of Business Today featuring first AI-generated cover

Business Today’s 31st Anniversary issue cover is set to establish a new trend – it is the first ever Artificial Intelligence (AI) software-generated cover. Google CEO Sundar Pichai in an AI designed Avatar adorns the cover page for the issue featuring an exclusive interview decoding Google’s India Strategy and how AI will soon get as big as the Internet and mobile.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the special cover and the 31st Anniversary edition of Business Today during the India Today-Business Today Budget Roundtable in Delhi on February 6. Along with the anniversary edition, Ms. Sitharaman also launched BTMag.in, the website’s special magazine section.

This edition of Business Today titled ‘Mission 2047: The Road to India@100’ examines India’s path to 100 years of independence. Business Today has published a 300+ page special anniversary issue, which contains 125+ pages of adverts, to commemorate its 31st year of publication and market leadership.

One of the biggest editions ever for the magazine, the 31st Anniversary issue of Business Today, has an impressive line-up of an AI generated cover and includes articles that go into great detail about the prospects of a wide range of sectors, such as production, banking and finance, stock markets, energy and power, information technology services, new ventures, micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, and many more.

Outlining the vision of India’s path to 100 years the issue features in-depth pieces, and guest posts from the titans of Indian business including Ajay Piramal, Punit Renjen, Naina Lal Kidwai, TV Narendran, Pawan Munjal, Anish Shah, Amitabh Chowdhury, Keki Mistry, SN Subrahmanyan, Anjali Bansal, Sandip Patel, Kris Gopalakrishnan, TV Mohandas Pai, Roshni Nadar, Pawan Goenka, Kunal Shah, Deep Kalra, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, SS Rajamouli, GR Gopinath, KV Subramanian, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and Patu Keswani.

BTMag.in, follows the success mantra of Business Today’s leadership with in-depth coverage of business news and insights, one stop destination for news, views, and analysis, one stop destination for in-depth interviews, features, market analysis, and cutting-edge reportage on corporations, economy, sectors, and many more.

On the circulation front, Business Today’s distribution reach has extended to new-age platforms such as Milkbasket, Fresh to Home, Amazon, Flipkart, and also non-conventional outlets for magazine sales such as Spencer’s Retail, Patanjali Mega Mart, milk booths, grocery stores, and super markets. This has not only enabled magazine sales to revive in the post-pandemic world but also accelerated growth in circulation.

Started in January 1992, Business Today has been witness to the economic growth of post-liberalisation India, meticulously chronicling and analysing every big business event that has shaped our economy. We have tracked the path taken by iconic leaders, as well as new-generation scions and new business leaders with passion, verve, and accuracy. Over past three decades, Business Today has become the harbinger to India’s growth story.