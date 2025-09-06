Fire Breaks Out at Former BBC Television Centre in West London

A major fire broke out overnight at the former BBC Television Centre in White City, West London, prompting a large-scale emergency response. The London Fire Brigade was alerted just after 3:00 AM on Saturday and quickly dispatched 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters to tackle the blaze.

The fire affected the upper levels of the nine-storey building, which is now a mixed-use site containing homes, restaurants, and offices. By 8:00 AM, parts of the building, including a restaurant, outdoor decking, and ventilation systems, were still burning. There are concerns that some residential flats may also have been damaged. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far.

Fire crews from several nearby stations, including Hammersmith, North Kensington, Kensington, and Chiswick, were sent to the scene. Two 32-metre turntable ladders were being used as water towers to help extinguish the flames from above, and the Brigade’s drone team was assisting with aerial monitoring of the situation.

Wood Lane, the road outside the Television Centre, has been closed, and authorities are urging people to stay away from the area. Evacuations of nearby buildings are being carried out as a safety measure, and a rest centre has been set up to support those affected.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Emergency services, including the Metropolitan Police, are working together to manage the situation. The fire brigade expects crews to remain on site throughout the day as they continue to bring the fire under control and assess the damage.

The Television Centre served as the BBC’s headquarters until 2013 and has since been redeveloped into a residential and commercial space.