From Poland to Bigg Boss: Natalia Janoszek’s Bold New Journey

Like every season, Bigg Boss 19 has also brought bang drama and new faces. Poland’s talented actress and singer Natalia Janoshek has entered the house this time. Bollywood-crazy Natalia believes that Bigg Boss will be her life’s biggest adventure and challenge.

Natalia says, “This is the biggest TV show in India. This is the biggest challenge of my career and my life so far. I have always played a character in front of the camera, but this time I want people to know the real Natalia. It will be my biggest thing to stay in my true form.”

The Bigg Boss game is mostly in Hindi. Natalia said clearly, “Yes, language can be difficult for me. I am learning Hindi, but sometimes it can also be a loss. But this is the beauty of Bigg Boss – unaccounted things. I am afraid, but I am excited.”

Natalia believes that she does not have a strict game plan. “I will just leave myself. I think people will like it. I am friendly, but if someone crosses my limit, I can also become a volcano.”

The advice that Natalia received before the show is-“Do not think, just do. Life is small, and a chance like Bigg Boss does not get again and again.”

She wants people to like her for her dance, songs, and real nature. “I am a very big fan of Bollywood. In Bigg Boss, I have brought Bollywood’s Tadka and my real flavor.”