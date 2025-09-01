Hiba Nawab Celebrates Krushal Ahuja’s Birthday with Heartfelt Instagram Wish

Hiba Nawab recently celebrated her fellow actor Krushal Ahuja’s birthday by sharing a heartfelt message on Instagram, stirring excitement among fans and fueling dating rumors.

In her Instagram story, Hiba posted a dreamy picture of Krushal with the caption, “Happy birthday to someone truly special.. you deserve all the happiness in the world.. you are a STAR shine on always!! KRUSSHHH.” This affectionate message showcases the warmth and close bond between the two actors.

Krushal Ahuja, who turned 31 this year, is set to star in the upcoming Colors TV show Bindi. Known for his charming screen presence, he has steadily gained popularity within the television industry.

Hiba and Krushal previously worked together on the Star Plus serial Jhanak, capturing fans’ attention with their on-screen chemistry and off-screen camaraderie. Hiba’s recent Instagram post has sparked further rumors that they might share a relationship beyond friendship.

As both actors continue to make strides in their respective careers, fans eagerly await updates on their relationship status. In the meantime, Hiba’s sweet birthday message stands as a testament to their close connection, whether personal or professional.

Stay tuned for more updates on this charming duo!