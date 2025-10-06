Hiba Nawab To Lead New Show By Jhanak Makers, Reports

Popular TV actress Hiba Nawab, last seen in Jhanak, is set to return to the TV screens with a new show. Known for winning hearts with her performances, the actress is likely to rule again with a new show, and it’s not Naagin 7. As per the latest reports, Hiba will lead the new show by the makers of her previous show, Jhanak.

After existing Jhanak in the post-leap episodes, Hiba was in headlines for being considered for Naagin 7. However, the latest updates tell a different story as the actress is reportedly returning with a new show by the makers of Jhanak, producers Saibal Banerjee and Leena Gangopadhyay, under the banner Magic Moments Motion Pictures.

However, no official confirmation has been made, and no other updates are available at this time.

However, Hiba garnered immense love and appreciation from the viewers for her previous show Jhanak, where she played the role of Jhanak alongside actor Krushal, who played the role of Aniruddha.

Hiba Nawab is a well-known actress who has appeared in several shows, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar, Bhaag Bakool Bhaag, Tere Sheher Mein, Jijaji Chat Per Hain, Woh Hai Albelaa, and many others. She also enjoys a massive social media fandom.

Are you excited for Hiba Nawab’s return to TV screens?