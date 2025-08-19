Hina Khan Braves Mumbai Rains, Reaches Shoot Early After 10-Hour Traffic Jam Experience

The continuous rain in Mumbai for the last several days has slowed down the pace of the entire city. Water has filled many places, and there are traffic jams, but Mumbaikars do not shy away from going to work. TV and Bollywood actress Hina Khan was seen living this spirit.

Hina Khan is currently shooting for JioHotstar’s (OTTplay Premium) reality show “Pati, Patni Aur Panga” with her husband, Rocky Jaiswal. The show features seven real-life celebrity couples, including Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, Sudesh Lehri and Mamta Lehri, Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, Swara Bhasker and Fahad, Pawan Kumar and Geeta Phogat, and Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonnerjee. Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui host the show.

Recently, Hina Khan shared glimpses of her shooting life amid Mumbai rains on her Instagram stories. She said that a day before, she was stuck in traffic for a full 10 hours, so today she decided not to take any risk and reached the shooting location on time.

In her posts, Hina also showed the shooting team’s struggles and how the power connection and work continue even amidst rain and waterlogging. She saluted the spirit of Mumbai and Mumbaikars and wrote that “Maximum City never stops.”

Hina Khan’s fans also like this style of hers, and her enthusiasm makes it clear that whether it is raining or shining, her professionalism is always on point.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates!