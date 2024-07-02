Hina Khan Opens Up About Going To Chemotherapy After Award Function Says, ‘Changed Everything’

Hina Khan recently disclosed that she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. On Monday, the actress posted a video on Instagram of her visit to the hospital for her first chemotherapy session after attending an IWMBuzz Digital award event.

The video opens with Hina posing for photos on the red carpet and accepting an award at the event. Then, Hina Khan is seen entering the hospital for her chemotherapy treatment. “All glam is gone and I’m ready for my first chemo in the hospital. Let’s get better,” Hina said in the video.

Alongside the post, Hina Khan wrote a big message by saying, “This award night, I knew about my cancer diagnosis, but I made a conscious choice to normalise it – not just for myself, but for all of us. This was the day that changed everything, it marked the beginning of one of the most challenging phases of my life. So Let’s do some affirmations.”

Hina also added, “We become what we believe in and I have decided to take this challenge as an opportunity to reinvent myself, again. I have decided to keep the spirit of positivity as the first tool in my toolkit. I choose to Normalise this experience for me and I have consciously decided to manifest the outcome I desire. For me ..my work commitments matter. For me my motivation, passion and art matters. I refuse to bow down. This award that I received right before my first chemo was not my motivation alone, infact I attended this event to reassure my self that I am living up to the benchmark, I have set up for myself. MIND OVER MATTER.”

View Instagram Post 1: Hina Khan Opens Up About Going To Chemotherapy After Award Function Says, 'Changed Everything'

She stated, “I attended the event and went straight up to the hospital for my first chemo. I humbly urge everyone out there too to first Normalise the challenges of your lives then set goals for yourself and try to live up to them all along the way. No matter how hard. Never back down. Never give up.”

Hina Khan’s industry friends Ekta Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Drashti Dhami, and more came to her Instagram post and gave her well-wishes with lots of love and support.