Hitler Didi Fame Rati Pandey To Return To Screens With Binddii, Reports

Actress Rati Pandey, who last appeared in the 2024 show Mata Saraswati, is all set to mark her return on screens with a new show on Colors TV, Binddii. Known for her amazing performances throughout the years, the actress is set to win hearts again in a new character in Binddii.

As per the reports, the actress has been roped in for a new show, Binddii, on Colors TV. The actress will appear in a key role, and her presence is set to make the story even more interesting. However, more details about her character are yet unknown, and also the news of her joining is yet to be officially confirmed by the actress or makers.

Talking about Rati Pandey’s work in the television world, the actress is known for her iconic performances in shows including Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Hitler Didi, Porus, Devi Aadhi Parashakti, Begusarai, Chandragupta Maurya, Tenali Rama, Shaadi Mubarak, and many more.

Colors TV is gearing up for its new show, Binddi, which is produced by Streetlamp & Beehive Collective LLP and stars Krushal Ahuja and Radhika Muthukumar in the lead roles. The show is set to launch today, September 17, and will air at 8:30 PM.

Apart from Krushal Ahuja and Radhika Muthukumar, the show also stars popular actors including Achint Kaur, Sanchi Bhoyar, Manav Gohil, and Abhishek Rawat.