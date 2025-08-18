I am leaving with lessons, friendships, and memories: Reha Sukheja on her elimination from Zee TV’s Chhoriyan Chali Gaon

Zee TV‘s reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon has seen its first elimination in the tall and spirited Reha Sukheja going out. As we know, the Chhoriyan Chali Gaon contestants include Anita Hassanandani, Aishwarya Khare, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erika Packard, Rameet Sandhu, Reha Sukheja, Sumukhi Suresh, Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra. The first elimination on the show saw Reha’s painful exit.

Reha captivated viewers with her graceful presence and unwavering spirit, embodying a fierce determination that was truly inspiring. Whether she was tackling the demanding fire task, navigating the chaotic yet delightfully amusing gobar challenge, or engaging in the physically gruelling kushti match, she approached each challenge with unyielding enthusiasm and tenacity. Her crowning achievement unfolded during the grehpravesh round, where she triumphed and proudly claimed the title of Miss Bamuliya, a moment that not only showcased her strength but also set a vibrant tone for an unforgettable journey ahead.

Reflecting on her journey, Reha Sukheja shares, “This experience has been nothing short of transformative for me. I came into Chhoriyan Chali Gaon thinking it would be just about tasks and competition, but I’m leaving with lessons, friendships, and memories that I’ll carry forever. From wrestling in the kushti pit to babysitting the toddlers, to playing with the fire, and even catching hens, I’ve learned something new every single day. Winning the grehpravesh round will always be a highlight for me. The gaon tested me, taught me, and most importantly, reminded me of the strength we all have within us. I am grateful to have been part of this beautiful journey.”

With Reha’s departure, the competition intensifies as the remaining contestants continue their fight for glory in Chhoriyan Chali Gaon.