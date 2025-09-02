Isha Malviya Fulfills Her Father’s Dream, Gifts Him a New Mahindra Thar Roxx Worth 13 Lakh

Actress Isha Malviya, who became a household name with Bigg Boss 17, recently shared some great news for her father. Last year, on her father’s birthday, Isha gifted him a Hyundai car. This year, she surprised her father again and added another luxurious car to his garage—a Mahindra Thar Roxx, worth around 13 lakhs.

Isha ​​shared a video on her social media handle showing how she surprised her father by gifting him his favorite car. In the video, Isha and her parents are seen celebrating with the new car and welcoming it as per traditional rituals.

View Instagram Post 1: Isha Malviya Fulfills Her Father’s Dream, Gifts Him a New Mahindra Thar Roxx Worth 13 Lakh

Isha ​​Malviya is very close to her father and made this special presentation a proud moment for the family. Her close friends and co-contestants of Bigg Boss 17 congratulated her on social media and praised her move. Co-contestant Ayesha Singh praised Isha and said that she is proud of her. Ayesha Singh also congratulated her.

Remember that last year, Isha also gave her father a Hyundai car for his birthday, which cost more than 10 lakhs. At that time, Isha was in traditional attire and looked happy with her father in the pictures. The father’s happiness and pride were clearly visible, and it still shows the sweetness of their relationship.

This move of Isha Malviya shows her love and dedication towards her father. She proved how much small surprises and the family’s happiness mean to her. Her fans and social media followers also praised this gesture.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates!