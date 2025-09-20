Itti Si Khushi Upcoming Twist: Chidiya confronts Virat; Virat justifies himself

Itti Si Khushi, the Sony SAB television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Chidiya becoming suspicious of Virat’s (Rajat Verma) phone messages, which are suggestive of him having contact with another woman by name Urvashi. Chidiya copied the number of Urvashi discreetly from Virat’s phone and tried to trace out the address. She looked for various means to find the address so that she could find out the real truth about Virat. On the other hand, we wrote about the humiliation at work that Anvita (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) faced. Virat rescued her from the boys and dropped her off at home.

The upcoming episode will see Chidiya landing up before a huge bungalow in Pali Hill, and will also get to know that the owner of the bungalow is Virat, and that his real name is Rohit. Chidiya will be shocked to know the truth. Virat will see Chidiya in his own house and will ask her to keep it a secret. Chidiya will confront him on his dual life. But Virat will try to justify himself by saying that he loves Anvita and bought the bungalow for her.

What will happen next?

Itti Si Khushi is a Sony SAB show produced by Rose Audio Visuals. It shows the dysfunctional family of Anvita Divekar as she strives hard to handle her family consisting of five siblings and an irresponsible, alcoholic father. The show casts Sumbul Touqeer as the female lead, Anvita Divekar. Actors Rajat Verma and Rishi Saxena are the leads in the show. Varun Badola plays the father.