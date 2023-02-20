Few more days to the festival of colours, and IWMBuzz Media unleashes the year’s biggest Holi bash. The maddening splendour will commence on March 8, 2023, at Swagat Park, Malad West (Mumbai), featuring non-stop entertainment, music and craze.

Holi is a universal festival of colours. This joyous day brings people of all religions, communities, and tribes together as they celebrate, splashing powdered colours on each other. Holi commemorates the beginning of spring. It is a day to honour, adore, bliss, and have a bountiful harvest and the victory of good over evil.

IWMBuzz, one of the fastest growing media companies in India, is set to host the biggest Holi bash in Mumbai. It owns and executes impact IPs like The Digital (OTT) Awards, India Gaming Awards, India Web Fest, TV Summit and Awards among many others.

Siddhartha Laik (Founder and Editor-in-chief, IWMBuzz) said, “We are super thrilled to bring forth this maddening Holi party this year in Mumbai along with top, renowned celebrities from television, Bollywood and OTT. We ensure that the guests and the fans will witness a crazy bash with their families and friends. Enjoy unlimited music, food & beverages, rain dance and what not.”

Our ticketing partner is Bookmyshow.com. Fans can book their tickets on the website itself or write to us on editor@iwmbuzz.com for an invite request.

