Jigna Vora Speaks To Subhash K Jha On Her Bigg Boss Experience

How was your stint at Bigg Boss?

The Big Boss experience was fantastic . Going there itself is something I must have never dreamt of . It’s the biggest platform for anyone to show their real self . I wanted people to know real Jigna Vora, who is not just a strong woman but full of emotions ,compassion and love.

What was your takeaway from the experience?

I learned many things from other contestants . Staying confined in one space with different kinds of people is a learning experience.

Was it a happy experience for you?

Yes ! In fact everyone gave me tremendous respect inside Big Boss house . I m really grateful to all of them . But Rinku , Munawar and Neil are special. If these three not there I would have gone completely insane

Did the spats ever get really ugly for you?

Basically it’s a reality show and other contestants know what they are doing . Maybe with age and maturity one grows , I can’t be expected to fight for paratha, egg and coffee. In fact when Anurag ate my portion of sabzi and I starved I coudn’t fight with him!

What was your purpose for going into Bigg Boss?

My son wanted that after the webseries on my life Scoop, people should know who the real Jigna Vora is.

Did you achieve what you hoped to by going into Bigg Boss?

Yes. I was true to myself and real . My emotions overflowed inside Bigg Boss house and there is a reason for this: for thirteen years I have not shown my emotional side to world . People think I am a very strong woman , and I am! But being strong doesn’t mean I shouldn’t cry or I don’t have emotions .

Were you sad to be evicted?

I don’t mind being real and rejected than being fake and accepted !