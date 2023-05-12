Just Mohabbat actor Harsh Lunia welcomes baby girl

Just Mohabbat actor Harsh Lunia and wife Karishma Gulati are proud parents to a little Angel. The talented actor and his wife Karishma Gulati are proud parents to a little Angel. The couple welcomed their baby girl on May 12

Harsh Lunia, the popular actor, who rose to fame with his role of Jai Malhotra in iconic show Just Mohabbat is on cloud nine. The talented actor and his wife Karishma Gulati are proud parents to a little Angel. The couple welcomed their baby girl on May 12.

Harsh took to Instagram and shared the news with his fans. He captioned the video: “12.05.2023 🤍 The day god chose us to keep one of his Angel. #babyannouncement #itsagirl #angel #love #gratitude #jaimatadi #omnamahshivaya #jaiguruji #hashtaggedkash #heart #newparents #baby”

According to Times Of India Harsh was quoted saying, “My wife Karishma is doing very well, she had a trouble-free pregnancy and delivery too. We are elated with the joy that the universe chose to bless us with a baby girl. She is the most beautiful thing my eyes have ever seen. Our families are overjoyed along with us. The little princess is healthy and her mother (my wife) is also absolutely fine and safe.”

Actor Gauahar Khan and husband Zaid Darbar also welcomed their first baby, a boy, on Wednesday. The news was shared by Gauahar on her social media handle yesterday. The note read, “It’s a boy. Assalam u alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived on the 10th of May 2023, to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and giggling new parents Zaid and Gauahar.”

