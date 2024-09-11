Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye: Kishori Shahane Vij arranges a special lunch for her on-screen family to celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi

Every show has an antagonist, a character whose main goal is to create challenges for the protagonists. In Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, Babita, the show’s negative lead, played by the talented Kishori Shahane Vij, constantly plots against Amruta (Sriti Jha) and her family. But off-screen, the story is entirely different.

Kishori is the opposite of her character—she’s warm, caring, and deeply fond of her on-screen family. Recently, she even treated the entire cast and crew to a delicious homemade meal specially prepared by her. The spread included mouthwatering palak paneer, parathas, her signature dal fry, and jeera rice!

Kishori said, “I really believe that good food is equal to good mood. One good meal in a day can make your day better. Initially, when the whole team started shooting for the show, we used to have our lunch in our respective rooms but after a while, we bonded over our scenes and meals. After all, who doesn’t like delicious food? Even today, we make sure we all sit together for lunch. Hence, I decided to get some amazing food for my on-screen family as well as the crew members of the set. Day and night we have been working hard, giving our hundred percent to entertain our audiences, that’s why I thought everyone deserves this little treat. The team often enjoys my lunch box, so I thought why not get some delicious food specially cooked by me for them.”

She says, “On the menu, there was Palak Paneer, parathas, my special dal fry, and some jeera rice, as I know everyone on set loves it. I also treated everyone with some ‘Sheera’ for desserts.”

The cast of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye had a great time eating lunch together.

In the upcoming episodes, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch how both the families are celebrating the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi together.

