Kanwar Dhillon Addresses Udne Ki Aasha Leap Reports Says, “There Is No Leap…”

The Star Plus show Udne Ki Aasha, produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary under Rolling Stones Productions, has been on a roll lately with consistent performances on the TRP charts, securing first position more often. The show stars Kanwar Dhillon as Sachin Deshmukh and Neha Harsora as Sayali Deshmukh, who rule over hearts with their chemistry and acting skills. Also, the show’s simple storyline of a Marathi household has become the viewers’ favorite, and even with the simple drama, the show continues to rank at the top. However, recent media reports highlighted that the show is heading for its first-ever leap.

According to several media reports that have become the talk of the town, Udne Ki Aasha is gearing up for its first-ever leap. These reports were unconfirmed but spread like wildfire, and so the lead actor Kanwar Dhillon addressed these reports, revealing that the show is not heading for a leap. Taking to her Instagram story on 30 May, Kanwar shared a picture of himself and said, “#UdneKiAasha Guys, there is no leap happening!! Relax.” He also tagged these reports as ‘Fake News.’ On the other hand, Neha Harsora also denied these reports, saying it’s not true and the show is not heading for a leap.

The Star Plus show Udne Ki Aasha is produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary under the banner of Rolling Stones Production. The show also casts Puru Chibber, Sanjay Narvekar, Tanvi Shevale, Sneha Raikar, and others in key roles. The show has managed to beat Anupamaa and rank at spot no. 1 for consecutive weeks.