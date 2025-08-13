Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17: Kashish Singhal’s Grit Takes Her Closer; To Attempt ₹1 Crore Question

The upcoming episode of Sony Entertainment Television‘s Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 promises high drama and emotional intensity as Kashish Singhal, a young contestant from Delhi, makes her mark in the game. In the latest promo, Kashish is seen taking the hot seat after winning the Fastest Finger First round—determined, focused, and with a dream in her heart.

With heartfelt emotion, Kashish shares, “KBC ke hotseat pe aake main apne mummy-papa ka sapna poora karna chahti hoon.” This powerful statement reflects not only her ambition but also her deep sense of gratitude and responsibility toward her family.

As revealed in the promo, Kashish has already secured ₹50 lakhs, a milestone that brought visible relief and joy. During a touching call, she emotionally tells her father, “Hamare upar jitna bhi karza tha, woh sab utar chuka hai ab.” The moment highlights how KBC continues to change lives—not just financially, but emotionally too.

Host Amitabh Bachchan, moved by her honesty, intelligence, and composure, responded with pride, “Jahaan Akal hai, wahaan Akad hai – bohot badhiyaan namuna hai aap uska.” His words echo the nation’s admiration for Kashish’s calm confidence and clear thinking.

Now, all eyes are on her as she becomes the first contestant of the season to attempt the ₹1 crore question—a moment that has already begun trending across fan forums and social media. Her poised presence and thoughtful gameplay have made her a favourite among viewers, and the anticipation is building: Will Kashish become KBC Season 17’s first crorepati?

Her journey is not just about knowledge—it’s about dreams, dedication, and resilience.

Don’t miss the episode on Sony Entertainment Television.