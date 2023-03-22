Actor Krishna Shetty who was seen in the web series Dil Hi Toh Hai will join the cast of Nilanjana Purkayasstha’s Invictus T Mediaworks’ upcoming show on Sony TV, Sapno Ki Chhalaang.

The show will traverse the journey of a young girl who comes out of her home comfort to follow her dreams. Megha Ray will play the lead, while Pulkit Bangia has been locked to play the male lead opposite her.

We now hear of Krishna joining the cast of the show.

Krishna and Nilanjana have earlier associated with projects Time Machine, Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii etc.

As per a reliable source, “Krishna will play a high-end IT official in the show.”

We buzzed the Producer and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

