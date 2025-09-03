Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda Reunite After Rift; Thank Salman Khan for Support

Famous comedy artists Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda recently had a heated argument on the set of The Great Indian Kapil Show, the video of which is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In the video, Kiku Sharda asked Krushna, “Why are you passing the time?” Krushna replied, “Then it’s okay, you do it. I’ll leave from here.” During this, it seemed that Krushna was about to leave the show.

However, Kiku immediately said, “The thing is that I have been called so that I will finish my work first.” The video showed that Krushna was trying to calm the situation, while Kiku was slightly irritated. Expressing love and respect, Krushna said, “I love you and respect you; I don’t want to raise my voice.” Kiku replied, “Raise your voice ka baat nahi hai; you are taking it the wrong way.”

Kapil Sharma had no part in the video; only Krushna, Kiku, and a few crew members were seen trying to calm the two actors down. While it is unclear if the argument was serious or just a prank/PR stunt, the show welcomed its new guests Aman Gupta, Ritesh Agarwal, Ghazal Alagh, and Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Fans reacted to the video. Some were worried about what happened, while many considered it a PR stunt or an attempt to increase TRP. A user on social media wrote, “Yaar, please ab tum log na lada karo. Pehle Sunil ke liye 6-7 saal wait kiya hai.”

Krushna Abhishek, the nephew of Bollywood actor Govinda, has created his own identity and has worked in several comedy shows and films on TV. Kiku Sharda is known for his diverse characters, such as Palak and Baccha Yadav. Both actors are often famous for their comedy skits on Instagram.

Recently, Kiku wrote on Instagram, “Thank you so much, @beingsalmankhan sir, for your love and appreciation. We will always try to spread laughter, love, and happiness. Kind words from a stalwart and legend like you encourage us beyond bounds. Love you, sir.”

This debate and Salman Khan’s support relieved the fans of both actors and gave them the happiness of seeing them working together again.