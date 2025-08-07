Kumkum Bhagya Actor Akshay Dev Bindra Expresses His Thoughts Amidst Show Off-air News

Akshay Dev Bindra has been winning the hearts of the viewers with the character of Raunak in the Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor. However, recently, the news of one of the longest-running shows going off-air soon surfaced on the internet, leaving fans in shock. And now the actor Akshay expresses his thoughts on his social media.

We have exclusively broken the news of Kumkum Bhagya going off-air after eleven years of running and in case you have missed it, you check read it below.

Exclusive: Zee TV’s long-running show Kumkum Bhagya to end

Akshay, on his Instagram story, posted two stories sharing his thoughts. In the first story, he highlighted the facts of an actor’s life where people usually notice spotlights, fans, brand deals and a luxury lifestyle but don’t see an actor’s rejections, one meal a day, financial crises, loneliness, shared rooms, survival jobs and more. Undoubtedly, in the glamorous world of entertainment, there are sacrifices one makes to reach that peak which goes unnoticed.

In his next story, Akshay penned his thoughts, focusing on staying grounded and unaffected as all highs and lows are temporary in life. He said, “Thought of the day. Every high and every low is temporary. Stay grounded, stay unbothered.”

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, is all set to go off-air soon. The show is expected to end in the month of September. The show was first launched on 15 April 2014 and has completed eleven years of release. The show currently features Pranali Rathod, Namik Paul and Akshay Bindra in the lead roles.