Kumkum Bhagya actor Namik Paul Turns 38: Career, Personal Life & Current Show

Born on September 19 1987, Namik Paul is a prominent name in Indian television, celebrated for his commanding screen presence, depth in performance, and consistent versatility across genres. Over the years, he has emerged as one of the most respected actors on the small screen.

Namik Paul was born in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and completed his early education at The Doon School in Dehradun. He later pursued higher studies in the United States. Before entering the entertainment industry, Namik worked as a journalist with NDTV 24×7, where he honed his communication skills and gained valuable experience in front of the camera.

Namik began his acting career with the television show Qubool Hai in 2015. His breakthrough came in 2016 with the role of Shravan Malhotra in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, where his nuanced performance received critical acclaim. He continued to solidify his position in the industry with roles in Ek Deewaana Tha, Kavach… Maha Shivratri, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Lag Ja Gale (2023). Each role showcased his ability to portray a wide range of emotions and character types, from romantic leads to layered, suspenseful personalities.

In 2025, Namik Paul joined the cast of the long running television drama Kumkum Bhagya. He plays the lead role of Shivansh Randhawa, a character written with a mix of intensity, action and emotional complexity. Starring opposite Pranali Rathod, Namik’s performance adds gravitas to the current storyline. The show has given him the opportunity to explore physically demanding sequences and character-driven arcs, adding another strong credit to his television career.

Namik Paul maintains a private and low-profile personal life, choosing to stay away from speculation and unnecessary media coverage. Currently, he does not publicly link himself to anyone romantically and he discusses his appreciation for privacy and personal space in interviews. Namik dedicates himself to fitness and wellness outside of acting. He is known to make time for workouts even during hectic shoot schedules. His discipline and focus extend beyond his roles and into his lifestyle, reflecting a balanced and professional approach to his career.

With a consistently evolving body of work and a sharp sense of character selection, Namik Paul continues to strengthen his presence in Indian television. His approach to his craft marked by professionalism, discretion and focus makes him a standout among his peers.