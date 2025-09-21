Kumkum Bhagya Bids Farewell: Namik Paul Pens Heartfelt Goodbye, Shares Special Moments with Pranali Rathod

After entertaining audiences for nearly a decade, Zee TV’s long-running and beloved show Kumkum Bhagya has officially come to an end. As the curtains fall on the show, actor Namik Paul, who recently played the role of Shivansh Kohli, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message, reflecting on the memories, camaraderie, and laughter he experienced on set — particularly with co-star Pranali Rathod, who played Prarthna.

In his emotional yet witty post, Namik recalled their very first scene together, filled with banter and light-heartedness:

“Upon reading through the lines of the first Shivansh Prarthna banter-y scene, @pranalirathodofficial said ‘Main isme hassne waali hoon’ and I said ‘Nahi, isme MAIN hassne waala hoon’, and brotha, did we stick to our respective words ”

He continued to share how the duo shared an infectious chemistry both on and off screen:

“Walking, talking, laughing or crying, carrying or dropping (😈), arguing or arguing some more, there wasn’t an activity, place or state of consciousness that didn’t send us into peals of laughter. In fact, Shivansh’s episodes of unconsciousness were punctuated with burbling, gurgling, sputtering laughter, mostly mine. There was no humour snobbery either, everything was fair game 🤓”

Alongside the caption, Namik posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos with Pranali Rathod, capturing candid moments, emotional stills from the shoot, and fun, light-hearted glimpses that highlighted their off-screen bond.

The actor concluded his note on a touching note:

“As KKB bids adieu tonight, I hope that all of you who joined us on this journey these past few months will remember it the same way I will, with fondness, warmth and a smile on my face ❤️️”

The post struck a chord with fans of the show, who flooded the comments with messages of love, gratitude, and nostalgia. Many praised the chemistry between Namik and Pranali, while others expressed how much they’ll miss seeing the characters of Shivansh and Prarthna on screen.

Originally launched in 2014, Kumkum Bhagya began with the story of Abhi and Pragya, portrayed by Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha, and over the years evolved through multiple generations and storylines. The show remained a consistent performer for Zee TV, becoming one of the longest-running Indian television dramas.

With the latest chapter now closed, the cast and crew — and millions of fans — bid a bittersweet goodbye to a show that has left a lasting mark on Indian television.