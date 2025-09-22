Kumkum Bhagya Wraps Up, Pranali Rathod Shares Farewell Note

Popular television drama Kumkum Bhagya concluded its final day of episode, marking the end of one of Indian television’s most successful runs. Actress Pranali Rathod, who featured in the show’s later episodes, shared an emotional message as the team bid goodbye.

Taking to social media, Rathod wrote:

“Jaate bhi hum shaan se hai” and “Phir milenge chalte chalte”.

The actor’s words captured the sentiment of pride and gratitude as the cast and crew parted ways after years of association with the show.

First aired in 2014, Kumkum Bhagya became a household name with its mix of family drama, romance and emotional storytelling. The show enjoyed a loyal following across its long run, establishing itself as one of Zee TV’s flagship programs.

As the curtains come down, fans have flooded social media with farewell posts, celebrating the legacy of a show that defined a decade of Hindi television.