Kumkum Bhagya’s Pranali Rathod Enjoys Car Ride With Rumored BF Aashay Mishra — See Pic

Love is in the air today for Kumkum Bhagya actress Pranali Rathod as she enjoys her weekend vibes with a long drive with her someone special- rumored boyfriend Aashay Mishra. The duo never fails to treat their fans with their mushy pictures and the latest one is cuteness overloaded.

Taking to her Instagram story, Pranali uploaded the picture with Aashay Mishra. The duo were twinning in a black top, flashing their pretty smiles; the duo looked too cute. The backdrop clarifies that the duo were in a car, and it seems the rumored couple were out for a long drive, making the weekend vibe special.

Pranali and Aashay undoubtedly look adorable together and their chemistry can be seen clearly. The actress knows how to keep her fans engaged and often shares cute pictures with her rumored boyfriend.

Talking about Pranali and Aashay’s relationship, the duo haven’t confirmed dating each other, but their pictures together and affection in the photos leaves fans speculating. However, the duo got to know each other while working together on the Colors TV show Durga, which went off-air soon after its release.

Besides that, Pranali Rathod has appeared in hit shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was last seen in Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, where she played the role of Prarthana and paired opposite Namik Paul.